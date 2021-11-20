Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

