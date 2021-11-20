Windsor Group LTD Takes $238,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI opened at $303.29 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

