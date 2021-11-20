Old Port Advisors Has $563,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.