Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,402.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,397.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

