Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGE. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.