Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Holdings Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $230.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

