Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.25. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

