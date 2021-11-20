TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 805,100 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 132,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,536. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.