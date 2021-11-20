Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 71.5% in October

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLWF remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02.

Get Polarean Imaging alerts:

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.