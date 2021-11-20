Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Short Interest Up 71.5% in October

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLWF remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02.
About Polarean Imaging
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.