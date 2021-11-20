$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post $59.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. 256,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,452. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.