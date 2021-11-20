Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 322.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 2,445,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,407. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine bought 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

