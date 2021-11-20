Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after acquiring an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stryker stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
