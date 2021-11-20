Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 20.0% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 9.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

