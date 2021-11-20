CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Ares Capital by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

