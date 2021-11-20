IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0008

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $745,592.46 and approximately $32,182.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.