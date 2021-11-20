IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $745,592.46 and $32,182.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00221269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

