Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $79.62.

