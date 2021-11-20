IFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 586.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,709 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $305.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

