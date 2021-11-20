Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,717 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.2% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,515. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

