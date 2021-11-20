QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

