B. Riley Raises Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $86.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.