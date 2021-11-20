Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 739.38. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,825.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$33,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,354.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

