$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.58 billion. EQT reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,795,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $61,096,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $51,150,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $44,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.