Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA opened at $1,137.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.98, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $917.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $749.33. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $489.06 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

