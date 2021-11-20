CVA Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 83,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.