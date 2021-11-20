Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMT. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 334,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after buying an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares during the period.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

