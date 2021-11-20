Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.57

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.57 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 100.84 ($1.32). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 942,347 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £129.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

