Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.21

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.21 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 179.25 ($2.34). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 460,454 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £473.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.92.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

