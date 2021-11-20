Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.88

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and traded as low as $25.76. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

