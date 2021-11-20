Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.39. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 389,378 shares.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.