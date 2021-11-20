Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 38.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107,406. The firm has a market cap of $878.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.54. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

