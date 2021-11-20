Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

