Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

SGMO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,989. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.