Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 41.9%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FFHL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.