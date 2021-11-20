Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. BRP reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $87.57. 54,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,094,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

