Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,151,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The company has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

