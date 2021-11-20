Short Interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Grows By 37.5%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $92,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 188,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,413. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTRP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

