Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 799 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $173.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.71 and a fifty-two week high of $174.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

