Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

