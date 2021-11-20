Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

