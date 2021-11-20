Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $422.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $242.48 and a one year high of $426.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

