S.A. Mason LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

USB stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

