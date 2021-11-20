QuickSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.37 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $114.10 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $348.83 or 0.00606165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

