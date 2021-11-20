Spores Network (SPO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,351.00

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $52,351.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Spores Network

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

