QuickSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $114.10 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $348.83 or 0.00606165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $114.10 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00091312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.07284305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.06 or 1.00076860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

