Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

