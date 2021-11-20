Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.03. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 6,280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.