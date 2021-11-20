Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.90. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 251,407 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 268,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

