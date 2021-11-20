Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $0.90. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 251,407 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
