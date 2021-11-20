BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Announces Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BRBR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

