Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

LUMN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.